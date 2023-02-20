Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] is 4.16% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ: AZPN] gained 0.36% or 0.76 points to close at $213.95 with a heavy trading volume of 225421 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that DuPont Selects Aspen Technology to Modernize its Industrial Data Foundation and Minimize Implementation Costs.

AspenTech Enables Seamless Data Migration for a Leading US-based Chemical Company.

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it was selected by DuPont (NYSE:DD) to optimize the company’s industrial data strategy and create greater access, visibility and insights across its business. DuPont successfully migrated more than 20 years of historical data to AspenTech’s data historian in less than two days while reducing implementation costs by 45 percent.

It opened the trading session at $212.03, the shares rose to $214.47 and dropped to $201.94, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AZPN points out that the company has recorded -5.70% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -57.92% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 231.89K shares, AZPN reached to a volume of 225421 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZPN shares is $227.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZPN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Aspen Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Peer Perform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Aspen Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $170 to $162, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on AZPN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aspen Technology Inc. is set at 7.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.84.

Trading performance analysis for AZPN stock

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.62. With this latest performance, AZPN shares gained by 10.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 205.08, while it was recorded at 214.02 for the last single week of trading, and 210.61 for the last 200 days.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Aspen Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZPN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aspen Technology Inc. go to 17.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Aspen Technology Inc. [AZPN]

There are presently around $6,278 million, or 49.00% of AZPN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZPN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,807,146, which is approximately 16.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 3,011,149 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $644.24 million in AZPN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $599.64 million in AZPN stock with ownership of nearly 0.763% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aspen Technology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 232 institutional holders increased their position in Aspen Technology Inc. [NASDAQ:AZPN] by around 2,522,730 shares. Additionally, 162 investors decreased positions by around 1,966,878 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 24,853,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,343,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZPN stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 867,698 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 148,748 shares during the same period.