Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] Stock trading around $8.50 per share: What’s Next?

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE: ARCO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.24% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.29%. The company report on February 9, 2023 that Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Investor Event.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) (“Arcos Dorados” or the “Company”), Latin America’s largest restaurant chain and the world’s largest independent McDonald’s franchisee, today announced its participation in the following investor event:.

BTG Pactual Brasil CEO Conference 2023. This in-person event will be held in São Paulo, Brazil, from Tuesday, February 14 to Wednesday, February 15, 2023, and the Company will participate on both days.

Over the last 12 months, ARCO stock rose by 18.72%. The one-year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.43. The average equity rating for ARCO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.78 billion, with 210.60 million shares outstanding and 124.79 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 829.28K shares, ARCO stock reached a trading volume of 413808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCO shares is $10.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7.80 to $10, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ARCO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCO in the course of the last twelve months was 10.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ARCO Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, ARCO shares dropped by -0.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.12 for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.22, while it was recorded at 8.42 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +12.20. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.76, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

ARCO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. go to 42.56%.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [ARCO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $677 million, or 42.50% of ARCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCO stocks are: NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 15,705,149, which is approximately -2.835% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 14,764,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.5 million in ARCO stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $40.11 million in ARCO stock with ownership of nearly 9.245% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. [NYSE:ARCO] by around 9,893,739 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 6,175,507 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 63,627,411 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,696,657 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCO stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,646,417 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 3,569,865 shares during the same period.