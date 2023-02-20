American Vanguard Corporation [AVD] Revenue clocked in at $608.40 million, down -6.03% YTD: What’s Next?

American Vanguard Corporation [NYSE: AVD] plunged by -$0.16 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $20.72 during the day while it closed the day at $20.40. The company report on February 3, 2023 that American Vanguard Announces Preliminary Unaudited Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights.

Forecasting Strong Outlook for 2023.

Conference Call Scheduled for Monday, February 6 at 9:00am ET.

American Vanguard Corporation stock has also loss -3.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AVD stock has declined by -9.93% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.25% and lost -6.03% year-on date.

The market cap for AVD stock reached $586.50 million, with 29.21 million shares outstanding and 27.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 142.16K shares, AVD reached a trading volume of 181015 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American Vanguard Corporation [AVD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVD shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for American Vanguard Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 20, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on November 28, 2016, representing the official price target for American Vanguard Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Vanguard Corporation is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVD in the course of the last twelve months was 21.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

AVD stock trade performance evaluation

American Vanguard Corporation [AVD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.91. With this latest performance, AVD shares dropped by -10.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.30 for American Vanguard Corporation [AVD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.02, while it was recorded at 20.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.87 for the last 200 days.

American Vanguard Corporation [AVD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Vanguard Corporation [AVD] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.53 and a Gross Margin at +38.29. American Vanguard Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.62.

American Vanguard Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Vanguard Corporation [AVD] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Vanguard Corporation go to -1.00%.

American Vanguard Corporation [AVD]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $490 million, or 83.10% of AVD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,822,472, which is approximately -0.176% of the company’s market cap and around 5.40% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,461,505 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50.22 million in AVD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $40.23 million in AVD stock with ownership of nearly -9.084% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Vanguard Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in American Vanguard Corporation [NYSE:AVD] by around 2,033,181 shares. Additionally, 91 investors decreased positions by around 2,215,545 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 19,749,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,998,175 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVD stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,009 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 695,544 shares during the same period.