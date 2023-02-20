Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE] gain 40.95% so far this year. What now?

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: AGAE] jumped around 0.04 points on Friday, while shares priced at $1.48 at the close of the session, up 2.78%.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. stock is now 40.95% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AGAE Stock saw the intraday high of $1.49 and lowest of $1.4201 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.94, which means current price is +39.62% above from all time high which was touched on 02/17/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 117.71K shares, AGAE reached a trading volume of 99457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGAE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

How has AGAE stock performed recently?

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.10. With this latest performance, AGAE shares gained by 24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGAE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.99 for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1620, while it was recorded at 1.3992 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3221 for the last 200 days.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 21.80 and a Current Ratio set at 21.80.

Insider trade positions for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [AGAE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.70% of AGAE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGAE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 420,122, which is approximately 0.09% of the company’s market cap and around 56.04% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 377,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in AGAE stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.24 million in AGAE stock with ownership of nearly -0.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

12 institutional holders increased their position in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:AGAE] by around 59,450 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 48,354 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 1,146,040 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,253,844 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGAE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,236 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 12,126 shares during the same period.