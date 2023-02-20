Alliance Global Partners lifts KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [NYSE: KNOP] traded at a low on 02/17/23, posting a -0.77 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.48. The company report on February 13, 2023 that KNOT Offshore Partners LP Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Results Conference Call.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) (“the Partnership”) plans to release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022 before opening of the market on Wednesday, March 15, 2023.

The Partnership also plans to host a conference call on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM (Eastern Time) to discuss the results for the Fourth Quarter of 2022. All unitholders and interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call by choosing from the following options:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 181584 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of KNOT Offshore Partners LP stands at 5.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for KNOP stock reached $213.58 million, with 33.92 million shares outstanding and 24.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 480.77K shares, KNOP reached a trading volume of 181584 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KNOP shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KNOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2023, representing the official price target for KNOT Offshore Partners LP stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Alliance Global Partners analysts kept a Buy rating on KNOP stock. On January 20, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KNOP shares from 15 to 17.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KNOT Offshore Partners LP is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for KNOP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for KNOP in the course of the last twelve months was 5.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.37. With this latest performance, KNOP shares gained by 13.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KNOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.68 for KNOT Offshore Partners LP [KNOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.72, while it was recorded at 6.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.87 for the last 200 days.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNOP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KNOT Offshore Partners LP go to 11.10%.

There are presently around $34 million, or 16.10% of KNOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KNOP stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 1,776,804, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 27.72% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,128,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.31 million in KNOP stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $6.54 million in KNOP stock with ownership of nearly 4.162% of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in KNOT Offshore Partners LP [NYSE:KNOP] by around 677,102 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,079,107 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 3,440,384 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,196,593 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KNOP stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 397,495 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 693,227 shares during the same period.