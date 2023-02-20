Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE] gain 15.38% so far this year. What now?

Adtalem Global Education Inc. [NYSE: ATGE] gained 0.61% or 0.25 points to close at $40.96 with a heavy trading volume of 228293 shares. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Adtalem Global Education Announces Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE: ATGE), a national leader in post-secondary education and a leading provider of professional talent to the healthcare industry, today reported academic, operating, and financial results for its second quarter fiscal 2023 ended Dec. 31, 2022. The earnings press release and a presentation used to accompany the webcast are accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Adtalem’s website, located at the following link: https://investors.adtalem.com/events/events-calendar/default.aspx.

As previously announced, Steve Beard, president and chief executive officer, and Bob Phelan, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company’s financial performance during a conference call today at 4 p.m. CST (5 p.m. EST). For those participating by telephone, dial 877-407-6184 (United States) or +1 201-389-0877 (outside the United States) and request the “Adtalem Call” or use conference ID: 13734624. Adtalem will also broadcast the conference call live on the web at: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=N0txs9lD.

It opened the trading session at $40.96, the shares rose to $41.73 and dropped to $40.93, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ATGE points out that the company has recorded 6.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -114.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 271.75K shares, ATGE reached to a volume of 228293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ATGE shares is $44.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ATGE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Adtalem Global Education Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Adtalem Global Education Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adtalem Global Education Inc. is set at 1.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATGE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for ATGE in the course of the last twelve months was 73.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for ATGE stock

Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.12. With this latest performance, ATGE shares gained by 11.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATGE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.93 for Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 37.88, while it was recorded at 40.71 for the last single week of trading, and 37.35 for the last 200 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.48 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.15.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.98.

Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ATGE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adtalem Global Education Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adtalem Global Education Inc. [ATGE]

There are presently around $1,832 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATGE stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,242,184, which is approximately 0.805% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,891,122 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $200.34 million in ATGE stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $196.15 million in ATGE stock with ownership of nearly -28.685% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adtalem Global Education Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Adtalem Global Education Inc. [NYSE:ATGE] by around 2,841,538 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 4,618,535 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 37,257,720 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,717,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATGE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,456,346 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 333,315 shares during the same period.