SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] Stock trading around $2.98 per share: What’s Next?

SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ: SOBR] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.16 during the day while it closed the day at $2.98. The company report on February 16, 2023 that SOBRsafe Gains Entry to Manufacturing Market with GM-Awarded Customer.

Provider to Ford, Chrysler and GM, BGM Electronic Services Seeks to Further Enhance Strong Safety Record.

SOBR Safe, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOBR) (SOBRsafe™), providers of industry-leading alcohol detection solutions, today announced that prominent product development and manufacturing firm BGM Electronic Services, Inc. (BGM) is implementing SOBRcheck™ as its new front line alcohol screening solution. This signals SOBRsafe’s entry into the $4 billion1 U.S. manufacturing market.

SOBR Safe Inc. stock has also gained 35.45% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SOBR stock has inclined by 101.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 152.54% and gained 213.72% year-on date.

The market cap for SOBR stock reached $45.98 million, with 10.97 million shares outstanding and 10.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.32M shares, SOBR reached a trading volume of 2430302 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for SOBR Safe Inc. is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for SOBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3610.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

SOBR stock trade performance evaluation

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.45. With this latest performance, SOBR shares gained by 178.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 152.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.32 for SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.28, while it was recorded at 2.48 for the last single week of trading, and 1.67 for the last 200 days.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -591.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -192.06.

SOBR Safe Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

SOBR Safe Inc. [SOBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 12.50% of SOBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOBR stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 248,430, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 41,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in SOBR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.1 million in SOBR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SOBR Safe Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in SOBR Safe Inc. [NASDAQ:SOBR] by around 439,371 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 1,525,669 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 1,480,449 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOBR stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 435,894 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,180 shares during the same period.