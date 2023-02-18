Market cap of Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] reaches 23.48M – now what?

Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: IVDA] price plunged by -26.12 percent to reach at -$0.64. The company report on February 13, 2023 that Iveda Executes Exclusive $44M Distribution Agreement With Premier Latin American Security Firm.

Iveda effectively brings AI technology to LATAM through initial security deployment with Grupo Desson.

A sum of 3504269 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 888.48K shares. Iveda Solutions Inc. shares reached a high of $2.44 and dropped to a low of $1.31 until finishing in the latest session at $1.81.

The one-year IVDA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.5. The average equity rating for IVDA stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVDA shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVDA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Iveda Solutions Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVDA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

IVDA Stock Performance Analysis:

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, IVDA shares gained by 127.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVDA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.71 for Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.98, while it was recorded at 2.32 for the last single week of trading, and 1.04 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Iveda Solutions Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] shares currently have an operating margin of -142.10 and a Gross Margin at +43.40. Iveda Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -156.35.

Iveda Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Iveda Solutions Inc. [IVDA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.10% of IVDA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVDA stocks are: HERITAGE WEALTH MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 211,400, which is approximately 65.736% of the company’s market cap and around 19.68% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 189,432 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.34 million in IVDA stocks shares; and ENVESTNET ASSET MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $0.16 million in IVDA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Iveda Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 3 institutional holders increased their position in Iveda Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ:IVDA] by around 98,982 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,410,841 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 857,788 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 652,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVDA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,133 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 960,099 shares during the same period.