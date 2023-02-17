why Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $36.04

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE: NOVA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.79% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 3.13%. The company report on February 10, 2023 that FranklinWH and Sunnova Team Up to Add Franklin Home Power Storage Solution to Sunnova’s Energy as a Service Portfolio.

FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. (“FranklinWH”), a leader in whole-home energy management, has announced an agreement with Sunnova Energy International, Inc (“Sunnova”) (NYSE: NOVA), a leading Energy as a Service (“EaaS”) provider, to offer the Franklin Home Power system (the “FHP”), an AC-coupled storage solution, as an option for the Sunnova Adaptive Home™®, which integrates the use of solar, battery storage, energy control and management technologies. This will allow Sunnova to bring the FHP storage solution to existing solar customers, as well as to developers of new homes as a whole-home solution that will bring safe, reliable, and affordable state-of-the-art solar technology to new homes and communities.

“FranklinWH and Sunnova offer consumers the ability to create an optimized ecosystem for their home with a platform that can seamlessly monitor and control energy from the grid, home solar and battery storage system, and generator power,” said Ke Bi, COO, FranklinWH Energy Storage. “Sunnova is a company that shares our vision, and we are pleased to be able to work closely with their network of dealers to help homeowners address today and tomorrow’s home energy challenges. Together, we are focused on providing intelligent whole-home energy management systems with battery storage that are easy to install and operate.”.

Over the last 12 months, NOVA stock dropped by -3.73%. The one-year Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.64. The average equity rating for NOVA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.07 billion, with 114.82 million shares outstanding and 105.35 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.84M shares, NOVA stock reached a trading volume of 2460287 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NOVA shares is $36.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NOVA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Sunnova Energy International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Janney analysts kept a Buy rating on NOVA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sunnova Energy International Inc. is set at 1.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NOVA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.54.

NOVA Stock Performance Analysis:

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.13. With this latest performance, NOVA shares dropped by -18.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NOVA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.20 for Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.34, while it was recorded at 17.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Sunnova Energy International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] shares currently have an operating margin of -30.47 and a Gross Margin at +45.53. Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -57.14.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.04.

Sunnova Energy International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

NOVA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NOVA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sunnova Energy International Inc. go to -14.00%.

Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NOVA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,310 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NOVA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,056,102, which is approximately 1.005% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 12,128,254 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $215.76 million in NOVA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $172.17 million in NOVA stock with ownership of nearly 1.468% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sunnova Energy International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. [NYSE:NOVA] by around 15,690,132 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,463,918 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 94,683,971 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,838,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NOVA stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,544,061 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,415,560 shares during the same period.