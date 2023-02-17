why Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $19.34

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 3.38% or 0.66 points to close at $20.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3719029 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Manulife files 2022 Audited Annual Financial Statements and Related MD&A.

TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife Financial Corporation has filed its 2022 audited annual financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related MD&A with securities regulators, including with the Canadian Securities Administrators and with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 40-F. This information is available on the Company’s website at manulife.com/en/investors/results-and-reports. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of this information free of charge through the Company’s website.

It opened the trading session at $19.50, the shares rose to $20.40 and dropped to $19.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MFC points out that the company has recorded 7.12% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.12% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, MFC reached to a volume of 3719029 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $19.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on July 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.41. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.01.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 7.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.90 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.65, while it was recorded at 19.68 for the last single week of trading, and 17.72 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.48. Manulife Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.01.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.83.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 5.57%.