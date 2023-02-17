why Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.92

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ: INZY] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 21.62 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.70. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Inozyme Pharma Reports Positive Topline Data from Ongoing Phase 1/2 Trials of INZ-701.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

– Rapid, significant, and sustained increase in plasma pyrophosphate (PPi) observed and encouraging patient reported outcome data in all dose cohorts in ENPP1 Deficiency trial -.

– Rapid and significant increase in PPi observed in all dose cohorts with sustained increase observed in highest dose cohort in ABCC6 Deficiency (PXE) trial -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 44389293 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Inozyme Pharma Inc. stands at 15.10% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.34%.

The market cap for INZY stock reached $108.65 million, with 43.66 million shares outstanding and 39.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 220.24K shares, INZY reached a trading volume of 44389293 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INZY shares is $18.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INZY stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Inozyme Pharma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on INZY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inozyme Pharma Inc. is set at 0.33 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.51.

How has INZY stock performed recently?

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.20. With this latest performance, INZY shares gained by 57.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -61.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INZY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.48 for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.38 for the last single week of trading, and 2.91 for the last 200 days.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -38.66.

Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

Earnings analysis for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INZY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Inozyme Pharma Inc. go to 16.40%.

Insider trade positions for Inozyme Pharma Inc. [INZY]

There are presently around $79 million, or 86.70% of INZY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INZY stocks are: SOFINNOVA INVESTMENTS, INC. with ownership of 3,655,308, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP, holding 3,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.78 million in INZY stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $8.37 million in INZY stock with ownership of nearly 19.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inozyme Pharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Inozyme Pharma Inc. [NASDAQ:INZY] by around 2,372,199 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 4,125,554 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 22,587,540 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 29,085,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INZY stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 540,092 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 3,634,423 shares during the same period.