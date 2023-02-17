why Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $93.32

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: FMX] gained 9.33% or 8.1 points to close at $94.90 with a heavy trading volume of 3407720 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that FEMSA ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF TENDER OFFER.

FOMENTO ECONÓMICO MEXICANO, S.A.B. DE C.V. (“FEMSA”) (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD, FEMSAUB) announced that it has commenced offers to purchase for cash (the “Offers” and, individually, an “Offer”) FEMSA’s notes of the series set forth in the table below (all such notes, the “Notes” and each such series, a “series” of Notes), for an aggregate purchase price, excluding Accrued Interest (as defined below) and Additional Amounts (as defined below), if any (the “Aggregate Purchase Price”), of up to US$2.0 billion (the “Tender Cap”), subject to the acceptance priority procedures and proration described herein from each registered holder of the Notes (each a “Holder” and, collectively, the “Holders”).

The Offers are being made pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated February 16, 2023 (as may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”). The series of Notes denominated in U.S. dollars are herein referred to as the “U.S. Dollar Notes,” and the series of Notes denominated in Euros are herein referred to as the “EUR Notes.”.

It opened the trading session at $89.03, the shares rose to $95.81 and dropped to $89.03, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FMX points out that the company has recorded 43.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.59% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 575.13K shares, FMX reached to a volume of 3407720 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FMX shares is $93.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $105 to $86. The new note on the price target was released on February 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $95, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Hold rating on FMX stock. On November 24, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FMX shares from 90 to 92.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 2.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for FMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for FMX in the course of the last twelve months was 23.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FMX stock

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.21. With this latest performance, FMX shares gained by 11.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 43.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.06 for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 81.88, while it was recorded at 86.70 for the last single week of trading, and 71.51 for the last 200 days.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. go to 2.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [FMX]

There are presently around $7,444 million, or 37.40% of FMX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FMX stocks are: FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,989,993, which is approximately 1.494% of the company’s market cap and around 79.80% of the total institutional ownership; HARDING LOEVNER LP, holding 9,144,781 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $867.84 million in FMX stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $472.7 million in FMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.79% of the company’s market capitalization.

138 institutional holders increased their position in Fomento Economico Mexicano S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:FMX] by around 9,463,797 shares. Additionally, 111 investors decreased positions by around 6,651,888 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 62,328,839 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,444,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FMX stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,418,577 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 511,230 shares during the same period.