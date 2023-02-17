why DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $10.50

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE: DRH] closed the trading session at $8.98 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.905, while the highest price level was $9.29. The company report on January 11, 2023 that DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES UPDATE ON RECENT OPERATIONS.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: DRH) today provided an update on preliminary results for November and December 2022, showing continued strong revenue growth compared to 2019. November comparable revenues grew 27.3% and 7.1% compared to 2021 and 2019, respectively. December comparable revenues grew 10.5% and 10.7% compared to 2021 and 2019. Preliminary fourth quarter comparable revenues increased 23.4% and 8.5%, compared to 2021 and 2019, respectively. Preliminary full year 2022 comparable revenues increased 56.3% and 6.2%, compared to 2021 and 2019, respectively.

“DiamondRock’s portfolio set new records in 2022 with total owned revenue exceeding $1 billion for the first time in the Company’s history,” stated Mark W. Brugger, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. “We saw continued strength in travel demand during the fourth quarter with room rates meaningfully exceeding pre-pandemic levels at both our urban and resort properties.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.65 percent and weekly performance of -5.17 percent. The stock has been moved at -7.46 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.26 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, DRH reached to a volume of 3797160 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRH shares is $10.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRH stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on December 05, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2022, representing the official price target for DiamondRock Hospitality Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $11 to $10, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on DRH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiamondRock Hospitality Company is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for DRH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for DRH in the course of the last twelve months was 14.33.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.17. With this latest performance, DRH shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.48 for DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.87, while it was recorded at 9.33 for the last single week of trading, and 8.97 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.95 and a Gross Margin at +10.82. DiamondRock Hospitality Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -34.31.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -12.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.37.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DRH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiamondRock Hospitality Company go to -9.50%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company [DRH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,912 million, or 96.30% of DRH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 40,344,471, which is approximately 2.734% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,366,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $335.55 million in DRH stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $124.08 million in DRH stock with ownership of nearly 2.332% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiamondRock Hospitality Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 122 institutional holders increased their position in DiamondRock Hospitality Company [NYSE:DRH] by around 13,672,363 shares. Additionally, 132 investors decreased positions by around 19,955,661 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 179,256,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 212,884,136 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRH stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,460,488 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 8,446,714 shares during the same period.