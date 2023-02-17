why D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $109.38

D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE: DHI] slipped around -2.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $97.15 at the close of the session, down -2.11%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that D.R. Horton, Inc. to Present at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference.

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI), America’s Builder, announced that the Company will present to the investment community via webcast at the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 2:25 p.m. Eastern Time.

The presentation may be accessed through the Investor Relations page of the D.R. Horton website at investor.drhorton.com. Listeners are encouraged to go to the site at least five minutes before the scheduled presentation time. A replay of the presentation will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and may be accessed until April 30, 2023.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, DHI reached a trading volume of 3374568 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHI shares is $109.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for D.R. Horton Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 25, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for D.R. Horton Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $68 to $76, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Underperform rating on DHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D.R. Horton Inc. is set at 2.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHI in the course of the last twelve months was 30.68.

How has DHI stock performed recently?

D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.57. With this latest performance, DHI shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.16 for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 93.30, while it was recorded at 98.93 for the last single week of trading, and 78.37 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D.R. Horton Inc. go to -9.70%.

Insider trade positions for D.R. Horton Inc. [DHI]

There are presently around $29,456 million, or 87.30% of DHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHI stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 40,603,101, which is approximately 6.2% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 34,846,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.39 billion in DHI stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $2.97 billion in DHI stock with ownership of nearly 69.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

405 institutional holders increased their position in D.R. Horton Inc. [NYSE:DHI] by around 30,273,185 shares. Additionally, 468 investors decreased positions by around 24,752,829 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 248,173,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 303,199,557 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHI stock had 147 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,905,929 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 6,443,714 shares during the same period.