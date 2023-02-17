why AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $29.20

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a -4.81 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.50. The company report on February 1, 2023 that AbCellera to Present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on February 15, 2023.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that it will present at the SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference on Wednesday, February 15, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time (1:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live audio webcast of the presentation may be accessed through a link that will be posted on AbCellera’s Investor Relations website. A replay will be available through the same link following the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2517002 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AbCellera Biologics Inc. stands at 4.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.68%.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $2.70 billion, with 285.32 million shares outstanding and 203.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 2517002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $29.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2022, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $27, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 16.70.

How has ABCL stock performed recently?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, ABCL shares dropped by -8.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.35 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.24, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.48 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.61. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.21.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 9.90.

Earnings analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]

There are presently around $1,294 million, or 46.90% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 19,696,735, which is approximately 47.456% of the company’s market cap and around 19.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,852,002 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.59 million in ABCL stocks shares; and VOYA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $104.64 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 2.201% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 15,304,393 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 19,363,100 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 101,555,631 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,223,124 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,429,984 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,740,102 shares during the same period.