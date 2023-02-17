Welltower Inc. [WELL] Stock trading around $78.05 per share: What’s Next?

Welltower Inc. [NYSE: WELL] jumped around 2.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $78.05 at the close of the session, up 3.08%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Welltower and Retirement Unlimited Announce Programmatic Partnership and Debut of Elancé Brand.

Elancé at Alexandria is RUI’s first senior living community under the new luxury brand, and the first in partnership with Welltower.

Welltower® Inc (NYSE: WELL) and Retirement Unlimited Inc. (RUI), a family-owned and Virginia-based senior living community management company, announced today a robust programmatic partnership in the senior living space. The partnership began when RUI assumed management of the former Fountains at Washington House in Alexandria, Va., on November 15, 2022. With the management change, RUI also unveiled the community’s new name – Elancé at Alexandria, which represents the first installment in RUI’s new luxury brand of Elancé communities. The management change is part of a new partnership between RUI and Welltower, a real estate investment trust focused on data-driven and relationship-based investing. Welltower maintains a distinguished history of establishing long-term partnerships with leading seniors housing operators to enable further growth, innovation, and continuously improving care levels. A significant expansion in the programmatic relationship between Welltower and RUI is expected in the coming months and years through a robust pipeline of acquisition, transition, and development opportunities. The partnership is expected to grow to over 20 communities in the near term spanning multiple states throughout the East Coast.

Welltower Inc. stock is now 19.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WELL Stock saw the intraday high of $78.54 and lowest of $73.71 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 99.43, which means current price is +19.20% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, WELL reached a trading volume of 2936236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Welltower Inc. [WELL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WELL shares is $78.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WELL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Welltower Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Welltower Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $100 to $75, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WELL stock. On November 01, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for WELL shares from 81 to 70.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welltower Inc. is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for WELL in the course of the last twelve months was 139.42.

How has WELL stock performed recently?

Welltower Inc. [WELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.49. With this latest performance, WELL shares gained by 8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.31 for Welltower Inc. [WELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.43, while it was recorded at 76.14 for the last single week of trading, and 74.51 for the last 200 days.

Welltower Inc. [WELL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welltower Inc. [WELL] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.29 and a Gross Margin at +19.64. Welltower Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.10.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Welltower Inc. go to 21.60%.

Insider trade positions for Welltower Inc. [WELL]

There are presently around $36,971 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 75,690,885, which is approximately 1.616% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 49,874,660 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in WELL stocks shares; and COHEN & STEERS, INC., currently with $3.71 billion in WELL stock with ownership of nearly 18.385% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welltower Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 403 institutional holders increased their position in Welltower Inc. [NYSE:WELL] by around 34,625,856 shares. Additionally, 342 investors decreased positions by around 26,442,284 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 412,611,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,679,146 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WELL stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,242,416 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 4,611,190 shares during the same period.