Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ: TEAM] price plunged by -6.78 percent to reach at -$12.7. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Atlassian Announces Promotion of Anutthara Bharadwaj to President.

Global role expansion brings design, product and engineering teams together under one umbrella.

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM), a leading provider of team collaboration and productivity software, announced the promotion of Anutthara Bharadwaj to President. In her new role, Ms. Bharadwaj will lead and support the newly unified “Markets and Transformations” organization. With a focus on accelerating product innovation and driving enterprise adoption, her remit with the new structure brings the design, product, and engineering teams closer together than ever before to execute with more focus, efficiency, and speed.

A sum of 2545393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.30M shares. Atlassian Corporation shares reached a high of $182.795 and dropped to a low of $174.32 until finishing in the latest session at $174.66.

The one-year TEAM stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.89. The average equity rating for TEAM stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEAM shares is $198.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEAM stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Atlassian Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Atlassian Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $283 to $148, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on TEAM stock. On November 04, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TEAM shares from 287 to 147.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Atlassian Corporation is set at 10.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEAM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 92.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEAM in the course of the last twelve months was 54.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

TEAM Stock Performance Analysis:

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, TEAM shares gained by 17.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -38.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEAM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.66 for Atlassian Corporation [TEAM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 148.87, while it was recorded at 178.34 for the last single week of trading, and 188.03 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Atlassian Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.34 and a Gross Margin at +83.06. Atlassian Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -21.91.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.48.

Atlassian Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

TEAM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEAM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Atlassian Corporation go to 20.00%.

Atlassian Corporation [TEAM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $24,621 million, or 82.60% of TEAM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEAM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 19,513,417, which is approximately 2.507% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,536,164 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.36 billion in TEAM stocks shares; and WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.66 billion in TEAM stock with ownership of nearly 61.631% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Atlassian Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Atlassian Corporation [NASDAQ:TEAM] by around 45,380,003 shares. Additionally, 353 investors decreased positions by around 24,196,242 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 71,387,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 140,963,413 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEAM stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,479,324 shares, while 179 institutional investors sold positions of 7,073,490 shares during the same period.