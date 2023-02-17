Wall Street Analyst Resumed HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. What else is Wall St. saying

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] plunged by -$0.24 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.70 during the day while it closed the day at $3.29. The company report on February 15, 2023 that HIVE Blockchain Announces Late Filing of Interim Financial Statements.

Maintaining operations in so many different jurisdictions allows us to diversify our holdings, and access low-cost green power in stable areas. However, it also brings reporting complications, as each country is subject to its own unique filing and reporting requirements and procedures. Notably, HIVE has numerous subsidiaries in each country where it has operations, and the Company requires local accounting firms and advisors, to provide an independent review while complying with local policies. To address these, HIVE continues to seek opportunities to streamline its financial processes to facilitate faster reviewing, auditing, and reporting.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock has also gained 6.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, HIVE stock has inclined by 29.02% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.02% and gained 128.47% year-on date.

The market cap for HIVE stock reached $386.34 million, with 117.43 million shares outstanding and 82.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.23M shares, HIVE reached a trading volume of 2759905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $4.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $2.80, while Canaccord Genuity analysts kept a Buy rating on HIVE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

HIVE stock trade performance evaluation

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.47. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 16.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.21 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.57, while it was recorded at 3.22 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.04 and a Gross Margin at +45.48. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +37.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.31.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38 million, or 15.17% of HIVE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIVE stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 4,187,499, which is approximately -26.548% of the company’s market cap and around 7.71% of the total institutional ownership; TOROSO INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 2,121,433 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.98 million in HIVE stocks shares; and MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., currently with $4.34 million in HIVE stock with ownership of nearly -0.119% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ:HIVE] by around 3,715,617 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,458,389 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 5,511,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,685,940 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIVE stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 190,497 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 786,872 shares during the same period.