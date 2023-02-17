Wall Street Analyst Initiated Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE: VMC] plunged by -$10.08 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $190.472 during the day while it closed the day at $185.37. The company report on February 16, 2023 that VULCAN REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2022 RESULTS.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Aggregates Segment Earnings Increase Despite Weather Disruptions.

Pricing Momentum and Strong Execution Underpin Earnings Growth Outlook in 2023.

Vulcan Materials Company stock has also gained 0.15% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VMC stock has inclined by 5.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.02% and gained 5.86% year-on date.

The market cap for VMC stock reached $24.77 billion, with 133.00 million shares outstanding and 132.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 659.95K shares, VMC reached a trading volume of 2402632 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMC shares is $204.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Vulcan Materials Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price from $180 to $185. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2023, representing the official price target for Vulcan Materials Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $170 to $191, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on VMC stock. On December 08, 2022, analysts increased their price target for VMC shares from 185 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vulcan Materials Company is set at 5.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for VMC in the course of the last twelve months was 101.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

VMC stock trade performance evaluation

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, VMC shares gained by 2.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.56 for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 180.55, while it was recorded at 187.32 for the last single week of trading, and 167.55 for the last 200 days.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.21 and a Gross Margin at +24.74. Vulcan Materials Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.23.

Vulcan Materials Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Vulcan Materials Company [VMC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vulcan Materials Company go to 14.23%.

Vulcan Materials Company [VMC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $22,603 million, or 92.20% of VMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,519,204, which is approximately 1.356% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 10,473,567 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.94 billion in VMC stocks shares; and STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO, currently with $1.85 billion in VMC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vulcan Materials Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Vulcan Materials Company [NYSE:VMC] by around 5,089,108 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 4,621,269 shares, while 136 investors held positions by with 112,223,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 121,934,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMC stock had 104 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,385,034 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 748,073 shares during the same period.