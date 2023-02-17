Wall Street Analyst Initiated TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]. What else is Wall St. saying

TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ: TA] gained 70.77% on the last trading session, reaching $84.43 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that bp leans into convenience and mobility across US, agrees to purchase leading travel center operator, TravelCenters of America.

Adds a network of around 280 travel centers, strategically-located on major highways across US; complementing bp’s US convenience and mobility business.

$1.3bn cash acquisition within bp’s $16-18bn frame, with acquisition multiple of around six times based on last 12 months’ TravelCenters EBITDA (4Q21-3Q22)i.

TravelCenters of America Inc. represents 14.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.27 billion with the latest information. TA stock price has been found in the range of $84.05 to $84.60.

If compared to the average trading volume of 96.81K shares, TA reached a trading volume of 10521965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TA shares is $71.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for TravelCenters of America Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $62 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for TravelCenters of America Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $60, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Market Perform rating on TA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TravelCenters of America Inc. is set at 4.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 31.07.

Trading performance analysis for TA stock

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 77.34. With this latest performance, TA shares gained by 84.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 104.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 89.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 93.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 85.11 for TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.94, while it was recorded at 55.31 for the last single week of trading, and 47.24 for the last 200 days.

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.66 and a Gross Margin at +20.28. TravelCenters of America Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.59.

TravelCenters of America Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TravelCenters of America Inc. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TravelCenters of America Inc. [TA]

There are presently around $870 million, or 73.10% of TA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TA stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,031,394, which is approximately -5.998% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 935,232 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.96 million in TA stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $55.96 million in TA stock with ownership of nearly -1.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TravelCenters of America Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in TravelCenters of America Inc. [NASDAQ:TA] by around 997,409 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 1,450,774 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 7,861,168 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,309,351 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TA stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 405,426 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 533,146 shares during the same period.