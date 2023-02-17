Wall Street Analyst Initiated Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ: SLDP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.27% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.78%. The company report on January 12, 2023 that Solid Power Receives DOE Award to Develop Nickel- and Cobalt-Free Batteries.

“Replacing costly nickel and cobalt in the cathode with sulfur could lead to a lower cost EV battery with improved energy and fast-charging capabilities,” said David Jansen, Interim CEO, President and Chair of Solid Power. “I’d like to thank the Solid Power development team for their outstanding work and the DOE for their continued confidence in our company’s value proposition.”.

Over the last 12 months, SLDP stock dropped by -58.05%. The one-year Solid Power Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 49.41. The average equity rating for SLDP stock is currently 2.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $617.65 million, with 175.03 million shares outstanding and 124.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.59M shares, SLDP stock reached a trading volume of 2574774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLDP shares is $6.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Solid Power Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on December 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Solid Power Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $5, while DA Davidson kept a Neutral rating on SLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Solid Power Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 71.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.05.

SLDP Stock Performance Analysis:

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.78. With this latest performance, SLDP shares gained by 18.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.15 for Solid Power Inc. [SLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.83, while it was recorded at 3.47 for the last single week of trading, and 5.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Solid Power Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -978.83 and a Gross Margin at -13.31. Solid Power Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +466.67.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.99.

Solid Power Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 24.70 and a Current Ratio set at 24.70.

Solid Power Inc. [SLDP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $211 million, or 30.10% of SLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLDP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,816,449, which is approximately 11.204% of the company’s market cap and around 5.60% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 8,390,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $28.86 million in SLDP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.18 million in SLDP stock with ownership of nearly -0.089% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Solid Power Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in Solid Power Inc. [NASDAQ:SLDP] by around 8,668,355 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 2,630,739 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 49,964,133 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,263,227 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLDP stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,445,918 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 1,030,416 shares during the same period.