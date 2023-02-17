Wall Street Analyst Initiated Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. What else is Wall St. saying

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX: GTE] traded at a low on 02/15/23, posting a -1.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.88. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Provides Release Date for its 2022 Fourth Quarter Results and Details of Conference Call and Webcast.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3859410 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stands at 4.50% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.19%.

The market cap for GTE stock reached $287.16 million, with 367.31 million shares outstanding and 337.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.33M shares, GTE reached a trading volume of 3859410 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]?

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTE in the course of the last twelve months was 1.11 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has GTE stock performed recently?

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, GTE shares dropped by -3.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.09 for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9287, while it was recorded at 0.8965 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2407 for the last 200 days.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.50 and a Gross Margin at +40.15. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.55.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [GTE]

There are presently around $109 million, or 36.40% of GTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GTE stocks are: GMT CAPITAL CORP with ownership of 22,530,309, which is approximately 12.006% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 18,833,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $16.61 million in GTE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $5.83 million in GTE stock with ownership of nearly -1.743% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 52 institutional holders increased their position in Gran Tierra Energy Inc. [AMEX:GTE] by around 14,234,237 shares. Additionally, 44 investors decreased positions by around 12,173,581 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 96,732,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,140,678 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GTE stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 348,808 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 3,934,069 shares during the same period.