Wall Street Analyst Initiated 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. What else is Wall St. saying

10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ: TXG] jumped around 5.16 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $51.43 at the close of the session, up 11.15%. The company report on February 15, 2023 that 10x Genomics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Outlook for 2023.

Q4 2022 revenue growth of 9% and FY 2022 revenue growth of 5% over the corresponding periods of 2021.

10x Genomics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TXG) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 and provided outlook for 2023.

10x Genomics Inc. stock is now 41.14% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TXG Stock saw the intraday high of $53.00 and lowest of $48.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.50, which means current price is +47.87% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.11M shares, TXG reached a trading volume of 2565837 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXG shares is $49.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for 10x Genomics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for 10x Genomics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $55 to $35, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on TXG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 10x Genomics Inc. is set at 2.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.49. With this latest performance, TXG shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.86 for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.18, while it was recorded at 46.13 for the last single week of trading, and 39.01 for the last 200 days.

10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.79 and a Gross Margin at +84.89. 10x Genomics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.87.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.98.

10x Genomics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Insider trade positions for 10x Genomics Inc. [TXG]

There are presently around $4,579 million, or 90.30% of TXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXG stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 10,319,696, which is approximately -1.033% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 8,602,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $442.41 million in TXG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $433.04 million in TXG stock with ownership of nearly 1.76% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 10x Genomics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 145 institutional holders increased their position in 10x Genomics Inc. [NASDAQ:TXG] by around 8,198,186 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 5,384,496 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 75,454,304 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 89,036,986 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,265,322 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 1,000,093 shares during the same period.