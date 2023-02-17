Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. What else is Wall St. saying

Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ: SYNH] gained 9.19% on the last trading session, reaching $39.22 price per share at the time. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Syneos Health Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Revenue for the fourth quarter of $1,359.9 million decreased 1.0% on a reported basis and increased 1.7% on a constant currency basis year-over-year.

Syneos Health Inc. represents 102.73 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.09 billion with the latest information. SYNH stock price has been found in the range of $34.93 to $40.11.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, SYNH reached a trading volume of 5350663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYNH shares is $35.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYNH stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Syneos Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $30 to $25. The new note on the price target was released on January 17, 2023, representing the official price target for Syneos Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Barclays analysts kept a Underweight rating on SYNH stock. On December 14, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SYNH shares from 66 to 38.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Syneos Health Inc. is set at 1.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYNH in the course of the last twelve months was 10.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SYNH stock

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.01. With this latest performance, SYNH shares gained by 12.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.65, while it was recorded at 36.16 for the last single week of trading, and 53.32 for the last 200 days.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Syneos Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Syneos Health Inc. go to 1.67%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Syneos Health Inc. [SYNH]

There are presently around $4,109 million, or 99.30% of SYNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYNH stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 11,030,376, which is approximately 4.283% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 10,346,287 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $405.78 million in SYNH stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $387.51 million in SYNH stock with ownership of nearly 4.529% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Syneos Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Syneos Health Inc. [NASDAQ:SYNH] by around 21,762,374 shares. Additionally, 182 investors decreased positions by around 14,068,924 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 68,936,875 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,768,173 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYNH stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,685,494 shares, while 79 institutional investors sold positions of 6,563,914 shares during the same period.