Wall Street Analyst Downgrade New Gold Inc. [NGD]. What else is Wall St. saying

New Gold Inc. [AMEX: NGD] price plunged by -1.84 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on February 16, 2023 that New Gold Achieves Updated 2022 Guidance and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results.

Provides 2023 Operational Outlook and Updated Mineral Reserves and Resources.

A sum of 4460589 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.10M shares. New Gold Inc. shares reached a high of $0.97 and dropped to a low of $0.90 until finishing in the latest session at $0.96.

The one-year NGD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.31. The average equity rating for NGD stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on New Gold Inc. [NGD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NGD shares is $1.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NGD stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for New Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on December 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $1 to $1.25. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for New Gold Inc. stock. On September 08, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for NGD shares from 1.75 to 1.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Gold Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for NGD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

NGD Stock Performance Analysis:

New Gold Inc. [NGD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.67. With this latest performance, NGD shares dropped by -10.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NGD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.67 for New Gold Inc. [NGD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0690, while it was recorded at 0.9907 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0093 for the last 200 days.

Insight into New Gold Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Gold Inc. [NGD] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.13 and a Gross Margin at +21.19. New Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.78.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.88.

New Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

NGD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NGD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Gold Inc. go to 5.00%.

New Gold Inc. [NGD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $219 million, or 55.10% of NGD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NGD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 66,282,805, which is approximately 0.772% of the company’s market cap and around 3.60% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 16,144,682 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.53 million in NGD stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $13.71 million in NGD stock with ownership of nearly -7.452% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in New Gold Inc. [AMEX:NGD] by around 33,031,656 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 40,095,484 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 154,140,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,267,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NGD stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,115,856 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 7,942,086 shares during the same period.