Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] closed the trading session at $85.31 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $82.30, while the highest price level was $88.83. The company report on February 16, 2023 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that the Company will present at the following conferences in February:.

Citi’s 2023 Global Industrial Tech and Mobility Conference at 9:40 am ET on Tuesday, February 21, 2023;.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.13 percent and weekly performance of -1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -20.20 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, CF reached to a volume of 4259342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $110.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 13, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 19, 2023, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. On October 03, 2022, analysts increased their price target for CF shares from 110 to 135.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 3.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.01 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

CF stock trade performance evaluation

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.72. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 0.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.78 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 88.14, while it was recorded at 86.64 for the last single week of trading, and 96.18 for the last 200 days.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.70 and a Gross Margin at +36.11. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.38.

CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to 6.00%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15,649 million, or 97.00% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,298,470, which is approximately 0.974% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,978,973 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.88 billion in CF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.42 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -16.035% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 411 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 16,187,030 shares. Additionally, 421 investors decreased positions by around 19,232,550 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 148,021,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 183,441,363 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,956,011 shares, while 111 institutional investors sold positions of 3,253,774 shares during the same period.