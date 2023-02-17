Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] Is Currently 2.69 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: VKTX] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 2.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.44. The company report on February 8, 2023 that Viking Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Conference call scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET today.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2591403 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Viking Therapeutics Inc. stands at 5.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.41%.

The market cap for VKTX stock reached $878.13 million, with 76.58 million shares outstanding and 66.20 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, VKTX reached a trading volume of 2591403 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VKTX shares is $18.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VKTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $27 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Viking Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on VKTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viking Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.65 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.03.

How has VKTX stock performed recently?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.12. With this latest performance, VKTX shares gained by 24.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 206.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 202.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VKTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.43 for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 10.93 for the last single week of trading, and 4.41 for the last 200 days.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.67, with Return on Assets sitting at -36.32.

Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Earnings analysis for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VKTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viking Therapeutics Inc. go to 40.00%.

Insider trade positions for Viking Therapeutics Inc. [VKTX]

There are presently around $397 million, or 35.70% of VKTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VKTX stocks are: MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,382,500, which is approximately 41.233% of the company’s market cap and around 11.55% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,325,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.05 million in VKTX stocks shares; and BOXER CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $17.16 million in VKTX stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

77 institutional holders increased their position in Viking Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:VKTX] by around 15,000,028 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 7,184,971 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 12,502,173 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,687,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VKTX stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,978,848 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,090,577 shares during the same period.