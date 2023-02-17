Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] Stock trading around $8.38 per share: What’s Next?

Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: VTNR] loss 0.00% or 0.0 points to close at $8.38 with a heavy trading volume of 2705343 shares. The company report on February 10, 2023 that Vertex Energy Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a leading specialty refiner and marketer of high-quality refined products, today announced that it will issue its fourth quarter 2022 financial results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28, 2023. A conference call will be held that same day at 8:00 A.M. ET to review the Company’s financial results, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer session.

An audio webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials (which will be available 15 minutes before the start of the conference call) will also be available in the “Events and Presentation” section of Vertex’s website at www.vertexenergy.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download, and install any necessary audio software.

It opened the trading session at $8.31, the shares rose to $8.6899 and dropped to $8.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VTNR points out that the company has recorded 17.70% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -73.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, VTNR reached to a volume of 2705343 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTNR shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTNR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Vertex Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Vertex Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vertex Energy Inc. is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTNR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

Trading performance analysis for VTNR stock

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.23. With this latest performance, VTNR shares gained by 18.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTNR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.02 for Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.75, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 9.16 for the last 200 days.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.51 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Vertex Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28.16.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.80.

Vertex Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTNR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vertex Energy Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Vertex Energy Inc. [VTNR]

There are presently around $325 million, or 54.80% of VTNR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VTNR stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 9,170,496, which is approximately -8.528% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 3,929,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.93 million in VTNR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $30.91 million in VTNR stock with ownership of nearly 13.001% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vertex Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Vertex Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:VTNR] by around 5,420,773 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 7,016,830 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 26,335,174 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,772,777 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VTNR stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,936,935 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,898,928 shares during the same period.