US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Revenue clocked in at $33.18 billion, up 12.52% YTD: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.60% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.88%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that US Foods Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings.

Drove Net Sales of $8.5 Billion, Up 11.5% from Q4 2021Accelerated Earnings and Case Growth in Fourth QuarterReduced Net Leverage to 3.5x and Repurchased $31 Million of Shares to DateDelivered $1.31 Billion of Adjusted EBITDA in 2022.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of the largest foodservice distributors in the United States, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year 2022.

Over the last 12 months, USFD stock dropped by -1.57%. The one-year US Foods Holding Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.93. The average equity rating for USFD stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.62 billion, with 225.00 million shares outstanding and 217.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, USFD stock reached a trading volume of 3686246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $42.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $53, while Berenberg analysts kept a Buy rating on USFD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.63.

USFD Stock Performance Analysis:

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.88. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.85 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.29, while it was recorded at 37.04 for the last single week of trading, and 32.52 for the last 200 days.

Insight into US Foods Holding Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.62 and a Gross Margin at +15.79. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.56.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.94, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.31.

US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

USFD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USFD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for US Foods Holding Corp. go to 27.14%.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,440 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 25,498,781, which is approximately -1.216% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 19,619,394 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $751.03 million in USFD stocks shares; and SACHEM HEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $724.75 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 170 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 14,512,665 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 15,667,744 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 190,301,057 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 220,481,466 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 73 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,946,306 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 4,895,111 shares during the same period.