UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] Revenue clocked in at $324.16 billion, down -8.08% YTD: What’s Next?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE: UNH] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a -0.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $487.35. The company report on February 16, 2023 that UFP Industries Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Otter Tail to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituent UFP Industries Inc. (NASD: UFPI) will replace LHC Group Inc. (NASD: LHCG) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Otter Tail Corp.

(NASD: OTTR) will replace UFP Industries in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Thursday, February 23. S&P 500 constituent UnitedHealth Group Inc. (NYSE: UNH) is acquiring LHC Group in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2609501 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stands at 1.39% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for UNH stock reached $447.50 billion, with 935.00 million shares outstanding and 929.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.49M shares, UNH reached a trading volume of 2609501 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UNH shares is $598.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UNH stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on UNH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated is set at 10.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for UNH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 42.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for UNH in the course of the last twelve months was 30.21.

How has UNH stock performed recently?

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.33. With this latest performance, UNH shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UNH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.26 for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 504.78, while it was recorded at 492.21 for the last single week of trading, and 513.73 for the last 200 days.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.21.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.72.

Earnings analysis for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UNH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated go to 13.94%.

Insider trade positions for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [UNH]

There are presently around $403,185 million, or 89.70% of UNH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UNH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,052,380, which is approximately 1.305% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 74,418,906 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $36.27 billion in UNH stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $23.6 billion in UNH stock with ownership of nearly -3.902% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 1,571 institutional holders increased their position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated [NYSE:UNH] by around 32,331,797 shares. Additionally, 1,357 investors decreased positions by around 27,140,920 shares, while 329 investors held positions by with 767,828,293 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 827,301,010 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UNH stock had 273 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,389,682 shares, while 102 institutional investors sold positions of 969,769 shares during the same period.