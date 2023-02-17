Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] moved down -3.33: Why It’s Important

Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE: TROX] plunged by -$0.54 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.79 during the day while it closed the day at $15.66. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Tronox Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Free cash flow above expectations due to cash management initiatives.

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) (“Tronox” or the “Company”), the world’s leading integrated manufacturer of titanium dioxide pigment, today reported its financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2022:.

Tronox Holdings plc stock has also loss -2.25% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TROX stock has inclined by 5.38% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.39% and gained 14.22% year-on date.

The market cap for TROX stock reached $2.38 billion, with 154.55 million shares outstanding and 114.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 936.53K shares, TROX reached a trading volume of 2526268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TROX shares is $17.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TROX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Tronox Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Tronox Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $16, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on TROX stock. On November 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TROX shares from 22 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tronox Holdings plc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for TROX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TROX in the course of the last twelve months was 158.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

TROX stock trade performance evaluation

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.25. With this latest performance, TROX shares dropped by -3.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TROX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.98 for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.36, while it was recorded at 16.12 for the last single week of trading, and 15.16 for the last 200 days.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.16 and a Gross Margin at +23.05. Tronox Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.56.

Tronox Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tronox Holdings plc [TROX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TROX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tronox Holdings plc go to 6.40%.

Tronox Holdings plc [TROX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,628 million, or 68.80% of TROX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TROX stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 20,751,451, which is approximately -6.222% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,114,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $205.37 million in TROX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $128.06 million in TROX stock with ownership of nearly 1.692% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tronox Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Tronox Holdings plc [NYSE:TROX] by around 11,381,116 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 12,753,980 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 79,850,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 103,985,676 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TROX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 736,777 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,900,751 shares during the same period.