Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] is 11.90% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ: DCFC] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.61, while the highest price level was $1.90. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Tritium to Add 250+ Tennessee Jobs; Recognized for Safe and Sustainable Workplace at U.S. Factory.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Amid growing demand for its chargers, Tritium continues to invest in its U.S. manufacturing facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 11.90 percent and weekly performance of 35.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -77.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 28.77 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 15.34 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.69M shares, DCFC reached to a volume of 5208682 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DCFC shares is $7.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DCFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Tritium DCFC Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on September 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Tritium DCFC Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on DCFC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tritium DCFC Limited is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DCFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41.

DCFC stock trade performance evaluation

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 35.25. With this latest performance, DCFC shares gained by 28.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DCFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.42 for Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4272, while it was recorded at 1.5680 for the last single week of trading, and 4.3813 for the last 200 days.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.35 and a Gross Margin at -2.24. Tritium DCFC Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -148.64.

Tritium DCFC Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Tritium DCFC Limited [DCFC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $80 million, or 32.40% of DCFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DCFC stocks are: VARLEY HOLDINGS PTY LTD with ownership of 15,669,344, which is approximately -27.457% of the company’s market cap and around 37.57% of the total institutional ownership; RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC, holding 11,749,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.09 million in DCFC stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $14.43 million in DCFC stock with ownership of nearly 118.574% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tritium DCFC Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Wednesday and at the time of the Wednesday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Tritium DCFC Limited [NASDAQ:DCFC] by around 7,363,699 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 12,425,369 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 22,891,136 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,680,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DCFC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,681,589 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,447,575 shares during the same period.