State Street Corporation [STT] is 20.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

State Street Corporation [NYSE: STT] loss -0.89% or -0.84 points to close at $93.27 with a heavy trading volume of 3423796 shares. The company report on February 14, 2023 that State Street Corporation Declares Dividends on Its Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock Series “D”, “F” and “G”.

State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) today announced a cash dividend on each of the below outstanding series of non-cumulative perpetual preferred stock:.

Series D (represented by depositary shares, each representing a 1/4000th interest in a share of Series D preferred stock). The cash dividend is in the amount of $1,475.00 per share of Series D preferred stock (resulting in a distribution of approximately $0.3687 per depositary share) and is payable on March 15, 2023 to the holders of record of the Series D preferred stock at the close of business on February 28, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $92.77, the shares rose to $94.26 and dropped to $92.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STT points out that the company has recorded 26.11% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.11% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.97M shares, STT reached to a volume of 3423796 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about State Street Corporation [STT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STT shares is $94.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for State Street Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, New Street raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for State Street Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on STT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for State Street Corporation is set at 2.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for STT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 378.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for STT in the course of the last twelve months was 9.33.

Trading performance analysis for STT stock

State Street Corporation [STT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.80. With this latest performance, STT shares gained by 14.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.38 for State Street Corporation [STT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.05, while it was recorded at 93.51 for the last single week of trading, and 72.90 for the last 200 days.

State Street Corporation [STT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and State Street Corporation [STT] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.77. State Street Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.90.

State Street Corporation [STT]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for State Street Corporation go to 8.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at State Street Corporation [STT]

There are presently around $29,474 million, or 91.60% of STT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,631,367, which is approximately 0.932% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,698,671 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.58 billion in STT stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $2.05 billion in STT stock with ownership of nearly -0.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in State Street Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Friday and at the time of the Friday reporting period, where 407 institutional holders increased their position in State Street Corporation [NYSE:STT] by around 12,421,674 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 26,226,016 shares, while 166 investors held positions by with 277,364,274 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 316,011,964 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STT stock had 129 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,057,609 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 2,469,902 shares during the same period.