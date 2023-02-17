SM Energy Company [SM] moved down -3.52: Why It’s Important

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] closed the trading session at $31.50. The company report on February 8, 2023 that SM ENERGY SCHEDULES FOURTH QUARTER 2022 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CALL.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

SM Energy Company (the “Company”) (NYSE: SM) today announces that it expects to release its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and 2023 operating plan after market on February 22, 2023. See schedule below:.

February 22, 2023 – After market close, the Company plans to issue its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and 2023 operating plan, which will include an earnings release, a pre-recorded webcast discussing fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial and operating results and the Company’s 2023 operating plan, and an associated presentation, all of which will be posted to the Company’s website at ir.sm-energy.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.56 percent and weekly performance of -0.38 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.67 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -33.85 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, SM reached to a volume of 2558455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $48.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $55 to $46. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2023, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Overweight rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

SM stock trade performance evaluation

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -5.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.86 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.39, while it was recorded at 32.80 for the last single week of trading, and 39.42 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,615 million, or 91.60% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 20,555,732, which is approximately 1.325% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,599,887 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.4 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $210.35 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 14.551% of the company’s market capitalization.

197 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 11,849,660 shares. Additionally, 139 investors decreased positions by around 12,935,384 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 89,965,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 114,750,499 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,978,304 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,235,391 shares during the same period.