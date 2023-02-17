scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] Is Currently 1.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: SCPH] price surged by 1.62 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on February 6, 2023 that scPharmaceuticals Inc. Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

These stock options are subject to the terms of the scPharmaceuticals Inc. 2023 Employment Inducement Award Plan (the “Inducement Plan”).

A sum of 4616816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 357.19K shares. scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $9.87 and dropped to a low of $8.80 until finishing in the latest session at $9.40.

The one-year SCPH stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.37. The average equity rating for SCPH stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCPH shares is $16.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCPH stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for scPharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 21, 2022, representing the official price target for scPharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on SCPH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for scPharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.64 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.37.

SCPH Stock Performance Analysis:

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.17. With this latest performance, SCPH shares gained by 51.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 91.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCPH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.50 for scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.73, while it was recorded at 8.51 for the last single week of trading, and 5.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into scPharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.81.

scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

scPharmaceuticals Inc. [SCPH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $201 million, or 43.00% of SCPH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCPH stocks are: ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 5,559,528, which is approximately 15.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; 5AM VENTURE MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 2,734,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $25.71 million in SCPH stocks shares; and AIGH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $23.97 million in SCPH stock with ownership of nearly 236.859% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in scPharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in scPharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:SCPH] by around 9,043,787 shares. Additionally, 14 investors decreased positions by around 1,655,396 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 10,711,327 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,410,510 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCPH stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,398,827 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 652,569 shares during the same period.