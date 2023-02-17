Scotiabank lifts Guardant Health Inc. [GH] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ: GH] closed the trading session at $28.69 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.46, while the highest price level was $29.76. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Guardant Health Initiates New Study to Examine the Impact of Shield™ Blood Test to Increase Screening Compliance for Colorectal Cancer.

Shield™ blood test will be used to evaluate whether blood test option improves adherence to colorectal cancer screening recommendations in medically underserved populations at Federally Qualified Health Centers.

Guardant Health, Inc. (Nasdaq: GH), a leading precision oncology company, announced the initiation of a new study to examine patient preference for Shield, Guardant Health’s blood test to screen for colorectal cancer (CRC), and if having the option of a blood test improves patient adherence to screening. The study will be conducted by the Center for Asian Health Equity – University of Chicago Medicine (CAHE-UCM).

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.48 percent and weekly performance of 1.02 percent. The stock has been moved at -44.20 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.34 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -44.02 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, GH reached to a volume of 3515926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Guardant Health Inc. [GH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GH shares is $65.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GH stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Guardant Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $65 to $50. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Guardant Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $88, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on GH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Guardant Health Inc. is set at 1.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for GH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 17.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.22.

Guardant Health Inc. [GH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, GH shares dropped by -10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -44.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -60.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.95 for Guardant Health Inc. [GH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.17, while it was recorded at 28.28 for the last single week of trading, and 43.66 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Guardant Health Inc. [GH] shares currently have an operating margin of -109.36 and a Gross Margin at +66.74. Guardant Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -108.57.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -41.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.13.

Guardant Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.

There are presently around $2,655 million, or 94.00% of GH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GH stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 15,306,494, which is approximately 0.476% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 9,040,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $259.36 million in GH stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $225.27 million in GH stock with ownership of nearly 27.592% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Guardant Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 157 institutional holders increased their position in Guardant Health Inc. [NASDAQ:GH] by around 12,040,462 shares. Additionally, 192 investors decreased positions by around 13,436,679 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 67,050,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,527,385 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GH stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,537,110 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 7,354,653 shares during the same period.