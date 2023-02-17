ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] Is Currently 1.57 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

ReNew Energy Global Plc [NASDAQ: RNW] traded at a high on 02/16/23, posting a 1.57 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.83. The company report on February 15, 2023 that ReNew recognized as one of the best companies globally for ESG performance by Refinitiv.

ReNew’s ESG performance rated best among electric utilities & IPPs in India and second globally.

ReNew Energy Global PLC, India’s leading renewable energy Independent Power Producers (IPPs), has been recognized by leading financial market data provider Refinitiv for outstanding Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2578966 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ReNew Energy Global Plc stands at 3.83% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.68%.

The market cap for RNW stock reached $1.67 billion, with 392.26 million shares outstanding and 93.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 784.88K shares, RNW reached a trading volume of 2578966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RNW shares is $10.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RNW stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for ReNew Energy Global Plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 01, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for ReNew Energy Global Plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $12, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on RNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ReNew Energy Global Plc is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for RNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.33.

How has RNW stock performed recently?

ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.75. With this latest performance, RNW shares dropped by -4.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.55 for ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.73, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 6.35 for the last 200 days.

ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.04 and a Gross Margin at +68.80. ReNew Energy Global Plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.11.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.69.

ReNew Energy Global Plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for ReNew Energy Global Plc [RNW]

There are presently around $827 million, or 77.70% of RNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RNW stocks are: CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with ownership of 76,501,166, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.25% of the total institutional ownership; ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP, holding 8,880,598 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $51.77 million in RNW stocks shares; and ABRDN PLC, currently with $48.82 million in RNW stock with ownership of nearly 2.61% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ReNew Energy Global Plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 38 institutional holders increased their position in ReNew Energy Global Plc [NASDAQ:RNW] by around 8,839,118 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 10,393,597 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 122,629,882 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,862,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RNW stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,464,441 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,231,896 shares during the same period.