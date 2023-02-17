Realty Income Corporation [O] stock Initiated by Exane BNP Paribas analyst, price target now $72

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] price plunged by -0.14 percent to reach at -$0.09. The company report on February 14, 2023 that 119th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2545 per share from $0.2485 per share. The dividend is payable on March 15, 2023, to stockholders of record as of March 1, 2023, and represents a 3.2% increase over the year-ago period. This is the 119th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for February’s dividend is February 28, 2023. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $3.054 per share as compared to the prior annualized dividend amount of $2.982 per share.

“Since Realty Income’s origin, the company has remained committed to paying stockholders a reliable monthly dividend that grows over time. Today’s dividend declaration represents the 632nd consecutive monthly dividend declared by Realty Income during our 54-year history,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “Further, I’m pleased that our Board has once again determined to increase the amount of the dividend this month.”.

A sum of 2446216 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.71M shares. Realty Income Corporation shares reached a high of $66.635 and dropped to a low of $65.52 until finishing in the latest session at $66.31.

The one-year O stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.55. The average equity rating for O stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Realty Income Corporation [O]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $70.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. The new note on the price target was released on January 09, 2023, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $61, while Mizuho analysts kept a Neutral rating on O stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 82.80.

O Stock Performance Analysis:

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 0.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.02 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.53, while it was recorded at 66.48 for the last single week of trading, and 65.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Realty Income Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

O Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 22.62%.

Realty Income Corporation [O] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $35,755 million, or 83.00% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 100,758,107, which is approximately 2.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 58,675,094 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.89 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.33 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 6.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 645 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 40,451,405 shares. Additionally, 426 investors decreased positions by around 14,269,769 shares, while 147 investors held positions by with 484,482,246 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,203,420 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 145 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,324,253 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 3,274,754 shares during the same period.