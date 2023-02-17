RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] – find out why.

Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: CEG] loss -0.44% or -0.38 points to close at $85.63 with a heavy trading volume of 3037494 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Constellation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results and Initiates 2023 Financial Outlook.

Earnings Release Highlights.

GAAP Net Income of $34 million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $605 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP Net Loss of ($160) million and Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) of $2,667 million for the full year 2022.

It opened the trading session at $85.00, the shares rose to $87.92 and dropped to $84.925, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CEG points out that the company has recorded 7.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -103.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CEG reached to a volume of 3037494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CEG shares is $100.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CEG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Constellation Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $97, while UBS kept a Buy rating on CEG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Energy Corporation is set at 2.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.75.

Trading performance analysis for CEG stock

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.43. With this latest performance, CEG shares gained by 4.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 78.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.02 for Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.95, while it was recorded at 86.18 for the last single week of trading, and 77.59 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.78 and a Gross Margin at -0.37. Constellation Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.04.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.43.

Constellation Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Energy Corporation go to 36.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Constellation Energy Corporation [CEG]

There are presently around $23,009 million, or 83.30% of CEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 38,376,259, which is approximately -0.249% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,969,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in CEG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.13 billion in CEG stock with ownership of nearly 2.156% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 415 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:CEG] by around 17,255,615 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 14,638,322 shares, while 164 investors held positions by with 236,808,447 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 268,702,384 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEG stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,510,950 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,367,897 shares during the same period.