Organon & Co. [OGN] moved down -15.00: Why It’s Important

Organon & Co. [NYSE: OGN] loss -15.00% or -4.39 points to close at $24.87 with a heavy trading volume of 9259788 shares. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Organon Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2022.

Full year 2022 revenues of $6.2 billion; all three franchises contribute to growth on constant currency basis.

Full year 2022 diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $3.59 and non-GAAP Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of $5.03.

It opened the trading session at $27.84, the shares rose to $28.15 and dropped to $24.555, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for OGN points out that the company has recorded -19.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, OGN reached to a volume of 9259788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Organon & Co. [OGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OGN shares is $33.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OGN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Organon & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on September 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Organon & Co. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $40 to $37, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on OGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Organon & Co. is set at 0.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for OGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for OGN in the course of the last twelve months was 40.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for OGN stock

Organon & Co. [OGN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.42. With this latest performance, OGN shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.00 for Organon & Co. [OGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.12, while it was recorded at 28.35 for the last single week of trading, and 29.81 for the last 200 days.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Organon & Co. [OGN] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.43 and a Gross Margin at +62.55. Organon & Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.12.

Organon & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Organon & Co. [OGN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OGN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Organon & Co. go to -2.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Organon & Co. [OGN]

There are presently around $4,999 million, or 78.60% of OGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OGN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,471,695, which is approximately 4.106% of the company’s market cap and around 0.06% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 16,387,716 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $407.56 million in OGN stocks shares; and MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $327.78 million in OGN stock with ownership of nearly 22.056% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Organon & Co. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 350 institutional holders increased their position in Organon & Co. [NYSE:OGN] by around 20,610,151 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 15,357,755 shares, while 134 investors held positions by with 165,030,143 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 200,998,049 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OGN stock had 130 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,493,407 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 3,133,980 shares during the same period.