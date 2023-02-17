Oppenheimer lifts Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ: VBLT] closed the trading session at $0.14 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.1351, while the highest price level was $0.1498. The company report on February 16, 2023 that VBL Therapeutics Announces Agreement to Sell Manufacturing Facility and Certain Related Assets for $7.1 Million in Cash.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

“We are pleased to announce this agreement to monetize our manufacturing facility and strengthen our cash position,” said Dror Harats, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of VBL. “As part of our previously announced strategic process, we have been seeking ways to unlock value from our assets and the monetization of our state-of-the-art facility was one of our key priorities to maximize shareholder value.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.46 percent and weekly performance of -6.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.51 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, VBLT reached to a volume of 5248704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VBLT shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VBLT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.50, while Oppenheimer analysts kept a Outperform rating on VBLT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for VBLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.38.

VBLT stock trade performance evaluation

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, VBLT shares dropped by -1.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VBLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.75 for Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1407, while it was recorded at 0.1459 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5532 for the last 200 days.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [VBLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 17.60% of VBLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VBLT stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 429,611, which is approximately 13.68% of the company’s market cap and around 22.56% of the total institutional ownership; TELEMETRY INVESTMENTS, L.L.C., holding 403,500 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57000.0 in VBLT stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $40000.0 in VBLT stock with ownership of nearly -51.034% of the company’s market capitalization.

10 institutional holders increased their position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd. [NASDAQ:VBLT] by around 144,575 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 1,175,944 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 1,182,146 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,502,665 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VBLT stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,118 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 262,159 shares during the same period.