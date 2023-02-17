Oppenheimer lifts PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE: PHM] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a -1.46 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $55.91. The company report on February 9, 2023 that PulteGroup Surprises U.S. Air Force Veteran with New Home in Southeast Florida.

The Company’s Built to Honor program celebrates its 10th year of providing mortgage-free homes to deserving veterans.

A U.S. Air Force veteran and his wife received the news of a lifetime in the beginning of the new year. They were chosen to receive a brand-new mortgage-free home in Port St. Lucie, Florida, awarded by national homebuilder PulteGroup through the company’s Built to Honor® program. Celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2023, this will be the first Built to Honor home awarded in Southeast Florida.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2437330 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of PulteGroup Inc. stands at 2.32% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.64%.

The market cap for PHM stock reached $12.52 billion, with 227.12 million shares outstanding and 223.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.24M shares, PHM reached a trading volume of 2437330 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PHM shares is $66.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PHM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for PulteGroup Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $46 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on January 11, 2023, representing the official price target for PulteGroup Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $58, while Barclays kept a Overweight rating on PHM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PulteGroup Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for PHM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.70. Price to Free Cash Flow for PHM in the course of the last twelve months was 30.41.

How has PHM stock performed recently?

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.61. With this latest performance, PHM shares gained by 9.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PHM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.23, while it was recorded at 56.50 for the last single week of trading, and 43.82 for the last 200 days.

PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PulteGroup Inc. [PHM] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.21 and a Gross Margin at +29.72. PulteGroup Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 18.48.

Earnings analysis for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PHM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PulteGroup Inc. go to 9.20%.

Insider trade positions for PulteGroup Inc. [PHM]

There are presently around $11,529 million, or 94.30% of PHM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PHM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,471,182, which is approximately -3.632% of the company’s market cap and around 0.81% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,859,341 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.11 billion in PHM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $565.54 million in PHM stock with ownership of nearly -5.541% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in PulteGroup Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 303 institutional holders increased their position in PulteGroup Inc. [NYSE:PHM] by around 15,985,052 shares. Additionally, 334 investors decreased positions by around 15,792,919 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 174,420,655 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 206,198,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PHM stock had 98 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,993,818 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,483,584 shares during the same period.