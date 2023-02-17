Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] Revenue clocked in at $95.00 million, up 31.86% YTD: What’s Next?

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $3.07 during the day while it closed the day at $2.98. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Nektar Therapeutics’ President and CEO, Howard Robin, To Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Nektar Therapeutics’ (Nasdaq: NKTR) President and Chief Executive Officer, Howard Robin, is scheduled to present at the upcoming 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 8:15 a.m. Pacific Time. The presentation and Q&A session will be accessible via a Webcast through a link posted on the Investor Events Calendar section of the Nektar website: https://ir.nektar.com/events-and-presentations/events. This webcast will be available for replay until February 11, 2023.

Nektar Therapeutics stock has also loss -0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NKTR stock has declined by -23.98% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -36.86% and gained 31.86% year-on date.

The market cap for NKTR stock reached $573.53 million, with 187.64 million shares outstanding and 185.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.66M shares, NKTR reached a trading volume of 2575880 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $4.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $12 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Goldman analysts kept a Sell rating on NKTR stock. On March 15, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for NKTR shares from 35 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.84.

NKTR stock trade performance evaluation

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.67. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 25.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.78 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.60, while it was recorded at 3.02 for the last single week of trading, and 3.48 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.90 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $506 million, or 94.80% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,327,473, which is approximately 0.171% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,930,715 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $107.07 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $68.74 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly -0.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

97 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 12,889,138 shares. Additionally, 112 investors decreased positions by around 19,457,434 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 137,353,600 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 169,700,172 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,712,222 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 13,042,728 shares during the same period.