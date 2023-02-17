Natera Inc. [NTRA] moved up 16.93: Why It’s Important

Natera Inc. [NASDAQ: NTRA] jumped around 7.17 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $49.51 at the close of the session, up 16.93%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Medicare Extends Coverage of Natera’s Signatera™ MRD Test to Breast Cancer.

Coverage to include serial monitoring in all subtypes, including hormone receptor-positive, HER2-positive, and triple negative breast cancers.

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA), a global leader in cell-free DNA testing, today announced that it has received written confirmation from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services’ (CMS) Molecular Diagnostics Services Program (MolDX) that Natera’s Signatera molecular residual disease (MRD) test has met coverage requirements for adjuvant and recurrence monitoring in patients with stage IIb or higher breast cancer. The coverage applies across all subtypes of the disease, including hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-positive, and triple negative breast cancers. This decision adds to Medicare’s prior coverage of Signatera in colorectal cancer, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, and pan-cancer immunotherapy monitoring.

Natera Inc. stock is now 23.25% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NTRA Stock saw the intraday high of $50.83 and lowest of $47.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 72.37, which means current price is +41.38% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, NTRA reached a trading volume of 3571558 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Natera Inc. [NTRA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTRA shares is $72.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTRA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Natera Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Natera Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Stephens analysts kept a Overweight rating on NTRA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Natera Inc. is set at 2.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.66.

How has NTRA stock performed recently?

Natera Inc. [NTRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.45. With this latest performance, NTRA shares gained by 20.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.49 for Natera Inc. [NTRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.39, while it was recorded at 43.88 for the last single week of trading, and 42.27 for the last 200 days.

Natera Inc. [NTRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Natera Inc. [NTRA] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at +49.09. Natera Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -75.42.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -82.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.69.

Natera Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Insider trade positions for Natera Inc. [NTRA]

There are presently around $5,359 million, or 87.10% of NTRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NTRA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,945,514, which is approximately 19.644% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 8,972,823 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $444.24 million in NTRA stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $307.1 million in NTRA stock with ownership of nearly 11.352% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Natera Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 177 institutional holders increased their position in Natera Inc. [NASDAQ:NTRA] by around 24,871,768 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 9,325,706 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 74,037,232 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 108,234,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NTRA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,425,212 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,565,522 shares during the same period.