Morgan Stanley lifts PPL Corporation [PPL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

PPL Corporation [NYSE: PPL] gained 0.49% or 0.14 points to close at $28.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3862893 shares. The company report on February 9, 2023 that PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on 2022 Earnings Results.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) will release consolidated fourth-quarter and year-end 2022 earnings results on Friday, Feb. 17.

Vincent Sorgi, PPL president and chief executive officer, and other members of PPL’s executive team will discuss quarterly and annual results and the company’s general business outlook during a conference call with financial analysts that will begin at 11 a.m. Eastern Time.

It opened the trading session at $28.42, the shares rose to $28.785 and dropped to $28.35, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PPL points out that the company has recorded -7.21% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.70M shares, PPL reached to a volume of 3862893 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about PPL Corporation [PPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPL shares is $32.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPL stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for PPL Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for PPL Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $29 to $33, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on PPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PPL Corporation is set at 0.64, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42.

PPL Corporation [PPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.09. With this latest performance, PPL shares dropped by -6.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.79 for PPL Corporation [PPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.38, while it was recorded at 28.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.36 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PPL Corporation [PPL] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.62 and a Gross Margin at +28.20. PPL Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.31.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.13, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.04.

PPL Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPL Corporation go to 17.21%.

There are presently around $15,188 million, or 72.80% of PPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,068,873, which is approximately -1.501% of the company’s market cap and around 0.11% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 59,970,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.72 billion in PPL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.27 billion in PPL stock with ownership of nearly -1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

379 institutional holders increased their position in PPL Corporation [NYSE:PPL] by around 43,090,627 shares. Additionally, 366 investors decreased positions by around 37,969,960 shares, while 126 investors held positions by with 448,514,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 529,574,830 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PPL stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,951,878 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,903,025 shares during the same period.