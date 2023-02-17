Market cap of Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] reaches 773.95M – now what?

Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: RBBN] gained 21.84% or 0.83 points to close at $4.63 with a heavy trading volume of 3083732 shares. The company report on February 15, 2023 that Ribbon Communications Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results.

Revenue Grew 13% Sequentially to $234 Million for the Fourth Quarter of 2022IP Optical Sales Up 17% Year Over Year.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN), a global provider of real time communications technology and IP optical networking solutions to many of the world’s largest service providers, enterprises, and critical infrastructure operators to modernize and protect their networks, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022.

The daily chart for RBBN points out that the company has recorded 33.82% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 629.84K shares, RBBN reached to a volume of 3083732 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RBBN shares is $5.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RBBN stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for Ribbon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Ribbon Communications Inc. stock. On November 14, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for RBBN shares from 8 to 3.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ribbon Communications Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for RBBN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Trading performance analysis for RBBN stock

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.29. With this latest performance, RBBN shares gained by 48.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RBBN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.47 for Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.12, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 2.98 for the last 200 days.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Ribbon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RBBN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ribbon Communications Inc. go to 12.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ribbon Communications Inc. [RBBN]

There are presently around $548 million, or 71.10% of RBBN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RBBN stocks are: JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with ownership of 51,595,932, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC, holding 13,538,693 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $62.68 million in RBBN stocks shares; and PARADIGM CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC/NY, currently with $30.46 million in RBBN stock with ownership of nearly -36.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

62 institutional holders increased their position in Ribbon Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:RBBN] by around 7,818,205 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 8,059,049 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 102,429,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,306,591 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RBBN stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,750,617 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 2,586,174 shares during the same period.