Market cap of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] reaches 2.07B – now what?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE: PEB] traded at a low on 02/16/23, posting a -6.12 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $15.49. The company report on January 31, 2023 that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces the 11th Annual Pebby Award Nominations.

Recognizing the Year’s Best Hotels.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) (the “Company”) today announced the nominations for its Eleventh Annual Pebby Awards. The Pebby Award nominees were chosen for their outstanding accomplishments in 2022, as determined by the Company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3564652 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stands at 3.79% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for PEB stock reached $2.07 billion, with 130.91 million shares outstanding and 129.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, PEB reached a trading volume of 3564652 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PEB shares is $17.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PEB stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on December 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $18, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Market Perform rating on PEB stock. On August 29, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for PEB shares from 26 to 20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for PEB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for PEB in the course of the last twelve months was 7.19.

How has PEB stock performed recently?

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.19. With this latest performance, PEB shares gained by 9.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PEB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.27 for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.88, while it was recorded at 16.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.30 for the last 200 days.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB] shares currently have an operating margin of -19.04 and a Gross Margin at -13.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.00.

Earnings analysis for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PEB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust go to 9.00%.

Insider trade positions for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [PEB]

There are presently around $2,299 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PEB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 19,704,439, which is approximately 0.883% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,875,239 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $292.38 million in PEB stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $128.88 million in PEB stock with ownership of nearly 9.865% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Tuesday and at the time of the Tuesday reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust [NYSE:PEB] by around 14,002,436 shares. Additionally, 133 investors decreased positions by around 10,799,968 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 123,596,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 148,399,327 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PEB stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,889,463 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 2,058,994 shares during the same period.