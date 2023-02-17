Market cap of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] reaches 115.98M – now what?

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX: NAK] closed the trading session at $0.23 on 02/16/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.22, while the highest price level was $0.23. The company report on February 2, 2023 that Northern Dynasty: State of Alaska Leaders and Industry Groups Fight Back Against Unwarranted and Unprecedented EPA Action.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) (“Northern Dynasty” or the “Company” or “NDM”) advises that press releases and statements were issued by the State of Alaska and industry groups on January 31, 2023 strongly objecting to the EPA’s unprecedented and action to veto mining on the land where the Pebble Project is located in Southwest Alaska.

The State of Alaska issued a press release entitled “EPA’s Preemptive Veto Sets Dangerous Precedent”. Excerpts from the press release are found below:”EPA’s veto sets a dangerous precedent. Alarmingly, it lays the foundation to stop any development project, mining or non-mining, in any area of Alaska with wetlands and fishbearing streams,” said Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy. “My Administration will stand up for the rights of Alaskans, Alaska property owners, and Alaska’s future.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.03 percent and weekly performance of 1.20 percent. The stock has been moved at -27.32 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -9.40 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -13.73 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, NAK reached to a volume of 2408622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Gabelli & Co raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2016, representing the official price target for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

NAK stock trade performance evaluation

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.20. With this latest performance, NAK shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.20 for Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2341, while it was recorded at 0.2217 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2659 for the last 200 days.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.57.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [NAK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $14 million, or 17.90% of NAK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAK stocks are: KOPERNIK GLOBAL INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 32,005,333, which is approximately 0.467% of the company’s market cap and around 37.40% of the total institutional ownership; MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL INVESTMENTS CO., LTD., holding 11,695,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.67 million in NAK stocks shares; and RUSSELL INVESTMENTS GROUP, LTD., currently with $1.99 million in NAK stock with ownership of nearly -20.944% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. [AMEX:NAK] by around 2,756,722 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 3,986,658 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 55,657,768 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 62,401,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAK stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,368 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 335,876 shares during the same period.