Market cap of Mastercard Incorporated [MA] reaches 354.82B – now what?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.57% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.77%. The company report on February 14, 2023 that Mastercard Incorporated to Host Call to Discuss Changes in Presentation of Net Revenues.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE: MA) issued an 8K to announce that it has modified its presentation of disaggregated revenue categories included within (i) Note 3 – Revenue to the Company’s Financial Statements and (ii) Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (the “MD&A”) in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

The company will host a conference call tomorrow – February 15 – at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these changes and answer questions related to this topic.

Over the last 12 months, MA stock dropped by -3.67%. The one-year Mastercard Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 13.41. The average equity rating for MA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $354.82 billion, with 965.00 million shares outstanding and 850.70 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, MA stock reached a trading volume of 2790587 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $424.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Redburn raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on November 29, 2022, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $440 to $375, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On August 16, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for MA shares from 385 to 375.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 7.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 55.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.33. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 46.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

MA Stock Performance Analysis:

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -0.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.54 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 362.68, while it was recorded at 368.96 for the last single week of trading, and 338.30 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mastercard Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mastercard Incorporated [MA] shares currently have an operating margin of +56.75. Mastercard Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.66.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 145.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 26.00.

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

MA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 20.34%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $269,374 million, or 78.50% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 78,248,031, which is approximately 1.279% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 64,602,724 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.74 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $12.3 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly -1.207% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 1,236 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 25,678,924 shares. Additionally, 1,254 investors decreased positions by around 23,551,047 shares, while 340 investors held positions by with 683,660,313 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 732,890,284 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 279 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,969,591 shares, while 124 institutional investors sold positions of 2,455,873 shares during the same period.