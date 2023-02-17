Market cap of Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] reaches 11.18B – now what?

Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ: HSIC] slipped around -5.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $82.82 at the close of the session, down -6.57%. The company report on February 16, 2023 that Henry Schein Reports Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results and Introduces 2023 Financial Guidance.

Fourth-quarter net sales of $3.4 billion increased 1.2% compared with the fourth quarter of 2021; internal sales increased 5.0% in local currencies when excluding sales of personal protective equipment (PPE) products and COVID-19 test kits and the extra sales week in 2022.

Fourth-quarter GAAP diluted EPS of $0.34 compared with fourth-quarter 2021 GAAP diluted EPS of $1.05.

Henry Schein Inc. stock is now 3.69% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HSIC Stock saw the intraday high of $86.92 and lowest of $81.68 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 92.68, which means current price is +5.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 925.09K shares, HSIC reached a trading volume of 2609489 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HSIC shares is $83.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HSIC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Henry Schein Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $93 to $85. The new note on the price target was released on July 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Henry Schein Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $103 to $88, while Robert W. Baird kept a Neutral rating on HSIC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Henry Schein Inc. is set at 2.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HSIC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HSIC in the course of the last twelve months was 21.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has HSIC stock performed recently?

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.43. With this latest performance, HSIC shares gained by 3.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.59% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HSIC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.33, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.82 for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.79, while it was recorded at 87.07 for the last single week of trading, and 77.76 for the last 200 days.

Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.89 and a Gross Margin at +29.61. Henry Schein Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.68.

Henry Schein Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings analysis for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HSIC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Henry Schein Inc. go to 6.60%.

Insider trade positions for Henry Schein Inc. [HSIC]

There are presently around $10,765 million, or 99.90% of HSIC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HSIC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 15,686,727, which is approximately 0.395% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, holding 12,605,021 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in HSIC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $857.52 million in HSIC stock with ownership of nearly -2.243% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Henry Schein Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of Thursday and at the time of the Thursday reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in Henry Schein Inc. [NASDAQ:HSIC] by around 6,442,460 shares. Additionally, 267 investors decreased positions by around 7,857,111 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 115,684,037 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,983,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HSIC stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 639,383 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 1,555,001 shares during the same period.